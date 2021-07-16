News

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio debut with the series Squeaky and Roy

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


written by
York Vale

June 24, 2021

charli and dixie

After announcing the docuserie The D’Amelio Show, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio they debuted in a new project. It is a new series full of content with the presence of animated characters in 3D, entitled “Squeaky and Roy“. The first clips were uploaded to social profiles specially opened by the family D’Amelio on Instagram and TikTok, and they see the two characters interacting with both Charli and Dixie and the two parents and the surrounding environment. Who knows if later it will also land on television or even in the cinema. It is likely that Squeaky and Roy become real plush toys.

Loading...
Advertisements

What will the new debutant series of the D’Amelio sisters be about?

The cartoon characters will be based on Dixie D’Amelio’s pink teddy bear and her penguin friend, as you can already see on their social networks. The main character is Squeaky, based on Dixie’s favorite plush toy, which she lost in an airport when she was little.
After all these years, Squeaky returned and moved into the D’Amelio family’s home in Los Angeles, taking with him his best friend, Roy, a purple penguin.

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie d’Amelio: the stars of TikTok

Teenage sisters are the main stars of TikTok and have great fan bases on other platforms. So the characters of Squeaky and Roy will live on the same services and we remember that their adventures will be shared on Instagram, TikTok and Triller profiles on @squeakyandroy. Charli has 118.1 million followers, making it the most followed account of the moment, while Dixie, her sister, has 52.6 million. It is not clear what the future of the duo will be: the first clips of the series already published, suggests that both could gain further notoriety. One of the hypotheses is also that they could be launched within contents of which only the protagonists would appear.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

468
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
352
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
345
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
337
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
320
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
315
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
300
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
299
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
258
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
225
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top