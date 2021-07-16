Charli and Dixie D’Amelio debut with the series Squeaky and Roy

written by

York Vale





June 24, 2021



After announcing the docuserie The D’Amelio Show, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio they debuted in a new project. It is a new series full of content with the presence of animated characters in 3D, entitled “Squeaky and Roy“. The first clips were uploaded to social profiles specially opened by the family D’Amelio on Instagram and TikTok, and they see the two characters interacting with both Charli and Dixie and the two parents and the surrounding environment. Who knows if later it will also land on television or even in the cinema. It is likely that Squeaky and Roy become real plush toys.

What will the new debutant series of the D’Amelio sisters be about?

The cartoon characters will be based on Dixie D’Amelio’s pink teddy bear and her penguin friend, as you can already see on their social networks. The main character is Squeaky, based on Dixie’s favorite plush toy, which she lost in an airport when she was little.

After all these years, Squeaky returned and moved into the D’Amelio family’s home in Los Angeles, taking with him his best friend, Roy, a purple penguin.

Charli D’Amelio and Dixie d’Amelio: the stars of TikTok

Teenage sisters are the main stars of TikTok and have great fan bases on other platforms. So the characters of Squeaky and Roy will live on the same services and we remember that their adventures will be shared on Instagram, TikTok and Triller profiles on @squeakyandroy. Charli has 118.1 million followers, making it the most followed account of the moment, while Dixie, her sister, has 52.6 million. It is not clear what the future of the duo will be: the first clips of the series already published, suggests that both could gain further notoriety. One of the hypotheses is also that they could be launched within contents of which only the protagonists would appear.