Charli D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo spotted together: here’s why

Some of our favorite celebrities turned up last night for the premiere of the film Space Jam. At New Legacy at Six Flags Magic Mountain (an amusement park in Los Angeles) there were Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson, along with Demi Lovato, Tayler Holder and even Olivia Rodrigo who for the occasion was accompanied by what appears to be her new boyfriend.

Actress Stuart Brazell posted a TikTok recounting all her celebrity sightings at the event. In the video, the first person we see is Olivia, who seems to have a guy’s arms wrapped around her.

Pop Crave reports that the man in question is Adam Faze. In another video of the evening, also posted by Stuart, Adam is seen going out behind Olivia while talking to Charli.

Adam is a producer and founder of entertainment studio Faze and who recently announced a new film with 13 Reasons Why’s stars Alisha Boe and Brandon Flynn.

Loading... Advertisements

The video with Charli D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo

What the two US stars have in common

The famous Time magazine revealed last February its list of Time 100 Next 2021, the stars that will certainly mark the coming months. And among them we also find many of our idols, such as Olivia Rodrigo, Regé Jean Page or charli d’Amelio and Dua Lipa

The magazine has divided the celebrities we will talk about the most in the coming months by categories. In fact, we find artists, influencers, leaders, activists and innovators.

For each of the names present we find a comment written by prestigious colleagues who have celebrated its successes with very touching words.

In the case of Olivia Rodrigo, for example, to write a eulogy was Gwen Stefani. The opinion on Charli d’Amelio instead came from the pen of Jennifer Lopez.