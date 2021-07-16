News

Charli D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo, the meeting is viral: that’s where they were!

Charli D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo, the two queens (respectively of social media and American music) met! We are not referring to a virtual meeting, perhaps with a duet on TikTok, but to a flesh and blood one, which is obviously already going viral on TikTok. The meeting took place Wednesday evening, on a very special occasion. With the summer reopenings, in fact, the live events have also restarted in America.

Charli D’Amelio and Olivia Rodrigo then met outside one of the most well-known parks in the United States, the Six Flags Magic Mountain, of the Six Flags chain. The amusement park is located in the Valencia area, north of Los Angeles. Just there yesterday the premiere of a highly anticipated film was staged, Space Jam: A New Legacy. Both the tiktoker and the singer of Driver’s License they were among the invited to the event, along with Chase Hudson, Demi Lovato and Taylor Holder.

The two were filmed in some videos while chatting quietly, just like two longtime girlfriends. In another video, however, Olivia Rodrigo is seen in the company of a boy who holds her life close. According to the pop crave website it would be Adam Faze, a music producer, who may have made inroads into the heart of the young singer-songwriter. who Joshua Bassett is it now a distant memory?

charli d'amelio Olivia Rodrigo







