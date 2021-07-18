Charli D’Amelio no longer enjoys TikTok: “Too much competition, it makes no sense to me”

Guest of her sister Dixie in the last episode of her format on YouTube, the most famous TikTok in the world talked about what disturbs her most within the app that made her a celebrity. The statements, however, do not come as a bolt from the blue and are only the latest manifestation of the girl’s intolerance towards some aspects of the platform.

The most famous TikTok in the world got tired of TikTok; Charli D’Amelio, a seventeen-year-old influencer who has now become a celebrity even outside the Chinese sharing platform, has once again confessed to feeling increasingly out of place within the community of creators and users that populate the app. The revelation took place during an interview granted to her sister Dixie D’Amelio and even if it does not come as a bolt from the blue it is still making fans question the future of the young influencer and artist.

The statements of Charli D’Amelio

It all happened in the family, in the May 9 episode of The Early Late Night Show held by Dixi D’Amelio on YouTube. Dixie’s guest in the last episode of the format was her sister Charli, who opened up on various issues including her relationship with the TikTok community where she is followed by more than 115 million people. Charli confessed to feeling unmotivated by the climate of competition that reigns within the app and between the creators themselves: “Everyone tries to beat others as if they were opponents; it makes no sense to me and certainly that’s not why I started doing TikTok “.

Loading... Advertisements

Charli also stated that she no longer feels joy at what she does due to haters and trolls. “When you have such wonderful opportunities but then you find yourself with a whole universe of criticism for everything you do it becomes really difficult to find joy in what you do” – said the girl. “It is very difficult to find the willpower to keep doing something that people say they hate so much.”

Previous

It is not the first time that we talk about the fact that the tiktoker par excellence has problems finding the motivation to continue publishing its contents within the app: the topic was discussed by Charli always with his sister Dixi, in the course of an episode of the latter‘s podcast, now in March. After that occasion, the girl ended up in the spotlight again a little less than a month ago for opening a secret profile where he told the informal moments of a business trip to Atlanta: on that occasion, more than one fan noticed how the videos published were more sincere, authentic and lively than those published on his main profile. In any case, the influencer has no intention of leaving the scene: for the future, she does not have a plan yet, but she is strongly willing to explore new ways of expressing herself, on TikTok or other platforms.