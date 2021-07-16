Charli D’Amelio, who is the star of TikTok and how many followers khaby Lame lacks to reach her

The 17-year-old from Connecticut is the only one in front of the twenty-one year old, originally from Senegal and residing in Turin, followed by over 83 million loyalists. The influencer and dancer has 120 million fans

She is the most followed influencer on TikTok with over 120 million followers. This is Charli D’Amelio, a dancer from Connecticut, who remains the only one at the top of the rankings before Khaby Lame. The twenty-one-year-old, originally from Senegal and residing in Turin, is followed by over 83 million loyalists and recently rose to second place after beating the dancer, singer and influencer Addison Rae.

Born in 2004 in Connecticut, Charli joined TikTok in 2019 and in just over a year has become the most followed tiktoker in the world. Between ballets to imitate, simple choreography, lipsync and challenge, the influencer begins to share with his followers even short videos of his everyday life. According to the Forbes ranking dedicated to the richest stars of TikTok, in one year she managed to earn about 4 million dollars and it is estimated that each sponsored post can reach 100 thousand dollars. The very young tiktoker has also launched a book about herself.

Social star Khaby Lame talks to Live In: I feel like a comedian Now to undermine his record is Khabi Lame. The secret of the boy’s success lies in the formula chosen for his videos: there are no dialogues and we focus on a disarming comedy, debunking the myths of the web. To this is added his style: the same expression fakely bored in every shot, which has become “his signature”. The TikTok algorithm also played a significant role, capable of projecting the most interesting videos published on the platform directly in the dashboard of millions of people. After also surpassing Chiara Ferragni, Lame launched himself to conquer the top of the standings. To separate him from Charli are about 40 million followers.