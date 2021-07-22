Chelsea Green shares Cardi B’s tweet

Chelsea Green seems to be ready to make a big leap in quality in WWE, and has recently extended its contract by signing a new three-year agreement for the federation. After an injury he is now close to returning, but there are still some uncertainties; in particular, you seem to be showing insecurity at times.

Chelsea Green shows off her insecurities by posting a tweet from Cardi B

Chelsea Green used her social media to express a state of mind that we would not have expected. Cardi B recently shared a tweet containing the following message: “Me to my friends: stop doubting yourself, stupid pu****a.” The Canadian wrestler was apparently impressed by the rapper’s post, and so she decided to post it on her social channels adding a very significant comment: “I to myself“.

Short words in addition to Cardi B’s tweet, but very significant; it seems that Chelsea has personal problems at times, doubting herself. We will see what the future holds for this great WWE talent, who for now is forced to wait backstage, preparing his return.

We are looking for new items for our staff, there are several positions available, if you are interested CLICK HERE