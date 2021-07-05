Chernobylite Free PC Game Download Full Version

Chernobylite is a first-person action-adventure game in the survival horror sub-genre, which takes place in the so-called Exclusion Zone around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The title emphasizes the story and the beautiful graphics, based on Unreal Engine 4 and photogrammetry technology. The creation of the Polish studio The Farm 51 is responsible for creating this production. Chernobylite free download.

Chernobylite Plot

The main character of Chernobylite is a physicist, whose beloved disappeared without a trace during the events associated with the Chernobylite nuclear disaster. Although 30 years have passed since then, the man has never accepted the loss. Wishing to finally deal with the past, the protagonist returns to the scene of the tragedy, now called the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. It turns out that a mysterious substance (the title Chernobylite) is mined in the Zone and the area is controlled by the military. However, even more threatening and supernatural things lurk in the dark …

Chernobylite Mechanics

Unlike many other survival horror movies, Chernobylite offers a story told non-linearly and combined with free exploration of the world (but this is not a sandbox). The game is about collecting information, solving puzzles, and dealing with dangers (both can avoid and fight them). The choices made by the player are important here, including who we choose to trust. Decisions also shape the environment and affect our comrades. The production will also find a fight: the system responsible for it does not differ from the typical standards of first-person shooters.

In addition to monsters and soldiers, the source of danger may be the environment itself: the creators included in their title a handful of mechanics characteristic of survival games. This includes, for example, the storage and use of an extensive crafting system that allows our protagonist to create many useful items (including weapons and other equipment that allow survival), as well as improve existing equipment. In this case, the protagonist’s extensive knowledge of physics and chemistry is invaluable.

Title: Chernobylite

Genre: FPS / Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Chernobylite minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 (x64

Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K CP

Memory : 8GB RA

Graphics: Geforce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon HD 787

DirectX : Version 1

Network: Broadband connection to the Internet

Storage: 45 GB available space

Chernobylite recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 7 SP1 (x64), Windows 8 (x64), Windows 10 (x64)

Processor : Intel Core i7 4790k CP

Memory : 16GB RA

Graphics: Geforce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 29

DirectX : Version 1

Network: Broadband connection to the Internet

Storage: 45 GB available space

