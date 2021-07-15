Sports

Chievo excluded from Serie B

Posted on
After the rejection of Covisoc, the official confirmation arrived: the installment of debts with the tax authorities is not in order. Outside the C Casertana, Novara, Carpi, Paganese and Sambenedettese

The figc board has formalized the exclusion of Chievo from Serie B. The problem with the Revenue Agency would not have been properly settled. The issue is complicated, but in essence Chievo already had an installment of the debt in place and would not have paid some installments: after having remedied the payments in the last few days, he wanted to restore that agreement, which, however, for the Tax Office would have been now lapsed.

Hence the rejection, without considering that the exposure of the club would be very substantial: we are talking about 20 million. It seems that Covisoc, in recent days, has tried to warn the company of the problem, but without having an answer. And therefore, once he received the application, he could not do anything but exclude the club. Who will now try to assert his reasons to the Board of Guarantee of the Coni, the last step for this type of judgments. Excluded from serie C Casertana, Novara, Carpi, Paganese and Sambenedettese.

July 15, 2021 (edit July 15, 2021 | 1:49 PM)

© RESERVED REPRODUCTION

