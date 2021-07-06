Games

Chinese Pirates Banned Yakuza Series Over Taiwan and Kiryu Kazuma

One of the largest Chinese pirate game resources has banned the distribution of projects in the Yakuza series. As it turned out, for political reasons, namely, because of the eternal dispute over the ownership of Taiwan.

It all started with Japanese virtual video blogger Kiryu Coco. She once streamed on her Yakuza channel, and last year she angered many by showing her own stats. In it, Taiwan figured as a separate state with its own flag, which is not consistent with the views of Chinese nationalists.

Voice actor Takaya Kuroda just thanked the girl for her love for the saga featuring Kazuma Kiryu and wished her all the best: she plans to change jobs. But it was enough to anathematize the actor himself and his most famous work: the role of Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza.

Currently, the famous Chinese torrent portal 3DM has Yakuza games, but they cannot be downloaded. As an explanation, it is said about the policy of “one China” and the inadmissibility of desecrating the homeland with games like Yakuza.

It is likely that Takaya Kuroda has invented a new, unexpected way to combat piracy.

