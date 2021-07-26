chooses diamond jewelry from over 900 thousand euros

Two weeks after the surprise wedding with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande has returned to her work commitments. She performed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and for the occasion showed off a low cost look, but accompanied by luxury jewels in gold and diamonds.

Ariana Grande at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Rat and Boa

Social media went crazy when, absolutely without warning, the news of the marriage between Ariana Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple is convolata a surprise wedding, with a ceremony open only to a few close friends. The proposal and therefore the official engagement date back to December and in that case it was the star herself, enthusiastic, who gave news on social media, happily showing the ring received as a gift as a pledge of love. The fateful yes was instead pronounced without any media hype and even the photos of the event were released two weeks later. Waiting to enjoy a holiday as newlyweds, the two have returned to their respective commitments. The star took part in the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, where she performed with The Weeknd on the notes of the hit Save Your Tears.

Ariana Grande at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande, who is now Mrs. Gomez, took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the annual event that rewards the most listened to songs and artists on iHeartRadio stations. The ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and featured Usher as the presenter. The pop star performed with friend and colleague The Weeknd, who took home the Male Artist of the Year and Song of the Year awards (Blinding Lights). The 28-year-old instead returned home empty-handed, but during the performance she had the opportunity to enchant everyone with her beauty and talent.

top and skirt Rat and Boa

For the occasion she chose a chocolate-colored suit by the British brand Rat and Boa, consisting of a top (75 euros) and a long skirt (110 euros). The first has a bare back and lacing behind the neck, with the possibility of bowing on the back or crossing on the front. It also features a gold ring detail on the front. The satin wallet skirt has a fluid silhouette and is a modern version of the classic petticoat skirt, with side zip closure. Worn together they give life to a bold and sensual look, in its simplicity, which was loved as evidenced by the fact that it immediately went sold out!

Ariana Grande at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Rat and Boa

Only several hours later the brand announced that it had again made it available and available online. To complete the look of the singer sandals with a dizzying heel by Stuart Weitzman. The collected hair highlighted the hanging earrings, the Short Zipper Earrings by Anita Ko (8600 euros). Of the same brand also the precious jewels in gold and diamonds around the neck: Zipper Choker (97,150 euros) and Atlas Choker (45,600 euros), all chosen for her by the stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

Ariana Grande with Anita Ko jewelry at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

But clearly, the jewel that most of all attracted attention was the engagement ring. It is a personalized jewel, designed especially for her by her now husband Dalton Gomez. It has an exorbitant value, of about a million dollars (corresponding to 900 thousand euros) and is composed of a set diamond and a white pearl.