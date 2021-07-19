Cinderella: Camila Cabello in the first poster | cinema

After the teaser trailer, the first poster ofsony pictures starringwhich will land directly on Amazon Prime Video in September.

The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video from September 3.

You can admire the poster below:

The film will skip the release in theaters to be distributed directly in streaming on Amazon Prime Video on September 3 (initially it was supposed to arrive in American theaters first in February then in July 2021).

The protagonist of the feature film will be, as we know, the singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, while Billy Porter will be the fairy godmother. Pierce Brosnan will play prince Robert’s father who will have the face Nicholas Galitzine. Next to him Idina Menzel as Evelyn, the evil stepmother.

Loading... Advertisements

Kay Cannon (Hands off our daughters) will instead sit in the control room of the project that stands as a modern reinterpretation of the classic fairy tale that we all know.

James Corden (linked to the film for having conceived it) will figure as a producer along with Leo Pearlman through the Fulwell 73. It will be a musical that should have arrived in cinemas initially on February 5, 2021. Filming of the music project began in February in the UK, more precisely at Pinewood Studios, and ended in late September.

The latest transposition of Cinderella seen on the big screen is the live-action Disney of 2015 directed by Kenneth Branagh starring Lily James and Cate Blanchett.

What do you think of this first Cinderella poster? Tell us as always yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: Impawards