Cinderella, the teaser trailer of the film with Camila Cabello

The first teaser trailer for the new Cinderella musical, signed by Sony and starring the 24-year-old, is finally online Camila Cabello. The movie will arrive in streaming the next September 3.

A reinterpretation, therefore, of one of the fairy tales most loved by children around the world in which the fairy godmother “Fab G” is interpreted by Billy Porter, thus undermining all the preconceptions of the case. The feature film will not be released in theaters, but will arrive directly on Amazon Prime Video, also visible on Sky Q and NOW.

“Here we go. Soon everyone will know my name. Ella’s clothes”. With these words of Camila Cabello (Cinderella) we are introduced to her fantasy world.

Cinderella, a new version of fantasy

Cinderella is no longer the young and helpless girl to be saved, on the contrary she is a determined and courageous woman, who has very ambitious dreams to realize, despite the fate is adverse to her. And it will also be thanks to the intervention of her fairy godmother, Fab G (Billy Porter), that Cinderella will be able to realize her wishes.

Other performers include Pierce Brosnan as Prince Robert’s father. The latter will be played by actor Nicholas Galitzine. The evil stepmother Evelyn, on the other hand, will have the face of Idina Menzel.

Cinderella, the technical cast

An exceptional cast also for the most technical part of the film, among which the name of Kay Cannon (Hands off our daughters), screenwriter and director of the musical, stands out. Producers include James Corden and Leo Pearlman.

Filming for Cinderella began in February last year in the UK and ended in September of the same year. The release was scheduled in all cinemas for February 5, 2021, then it was postponed to July 2021 and finally canceled, although we do not yet know the specific causes.

The latest version of Cinderella that film fans have been able to watch in a movie theater is dated 2015 and bears the signature of director Kenneth Branagh, while the main protagonists were Lily James and Oscar winner Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine, The Aviator).

Camila Cabello, who is the new protagonist of Cinderella

Born in Cuba in 1997, but naturalized American, Camila Cabello is a singer-songwriter and former member of the band Fifth Harmony. The notoriety for the beautiful Camila comes in 2012, after participating in the second edition of “The X Factor USA”, ranking third together with her colleagues.

In 2016 he decided to leave the group and, in 2018, he released his first solo album, “Camila”, which achieved great success and obtained the first place in the most important world music charts.

His second album, “Romance”, arrived in 2019, sees the participation of Shawn Mendes for the song “Senorita”. The two have had a stable relationship since 2019.

