Cinderella, the teaser trailer of the film with Camila Cabello

The first teaser trailer for the new Cinderella musical, signed by Sony and starring the 24-year-old, is finally online Camila Cabello. The movie will arrive in streaming the next September 3. A reinterpretation, therefore, of one of the fairy tales most loved by children around the world in which the fairy godmother “Fab G” is interpreted by Billy Porter, thus undermining all the preconceptions of the case. The feature film will not be released in theaters, but will arrive directly on Amazon Prime Video, also visible on Sky Q and NOW. “Here we go. Soon everyone will know my name. Ella’s clothes”. With these words of Camila Cabello (Cinderella) we are introduced to her fantasy world.

Cinderella, a new version of fantasy deepening



Cinderella is no longer the young and helpless girl to be saved, on the contrary she is a determined and courageous woman, who has very ambitious dreams to realize, despite the fate is adverse to her. And it will also be thanks to the intervention of her fairy godmother, Fab G (Billy Porter), that Cinderella will be able to realize her wishes. Other performers include Pierce Brosnan as Prince Robert's father. The latter will be played by actor Nicholas Galitzine. The evil stepmother Evelyn, on the other hand, will have the face of Idina Menzel.