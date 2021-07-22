Cinderella with Camila Cabello will be on Amazon Prime Video

Sony Pictures has sold to Amazon the new Cinderella played by Camila Cabello in a musical: the singer’s debut as a protagonist will be on Prime Video streaming later this year.

The debut as a film protagonist of Camila Cabellothe musical based on Cinderella, is hijacked by Sony Pictures to Amazon Prime Video, which was awarded the exclusivity Live stream of the film, by the end of the year uploaded to the platform. For those who do not remember the project, the film written and directed by the Kay Cannon of New Girl, 30 Rock and Pitch Perfect, is a reinterpretation of the famous fairy tale that exists in several versions: Disney adapted in 1950 that of Perrault, but you can also read one of the Brothers Grimm.



It is precisely with the Disney that Camila has to confront from more than one angle, because if you remember in 2015 Lily James had played the unfortunate girl bullied in the Cinderella by Kenneth Branagh. This production will stand out because it will be a real musical, with famous pop songs of repertoire contextualized. In the cast of the new Cinderella there will be Idina Menzel (original voice of thehilt of Frozen) as the stepmother, Billy Porter as the Fairy, then again Pierce Brosnan, Nick Galitzine and Minnie Driver. There is also James Corden, also as a co-productioner.



Camila Cabello received a Grammy nomination last year for the song “Señorita“, sung in pairs with Shawn Mendes.



Cinderella: The Official Italian Trailer – HD