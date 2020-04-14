CNCO : the members of the group reveal what celebrities they would like to spend their containment – Latina

CNCO continues its ascent. Thees members of the pop group, Latin and reggaetón, formed in Miami unveiled his latest album baptized That Quiénes Somos in October last year. This opus, which has seven previously unreleased songs, is the third in the group, who constantly hit around the world. In fact, after the singles in “spanglish” (English + Spanish) as Hey DJ ! feat. Meghan Trainor & Sean Paul and Claimsthe famous group has therefore made a major comeback in his native language, namely Spanish.

Today confined to the case of more than three billion people in the world, the ecuadorian Christopher Vélez, the american from dominican origin Richard Camacho, the puerto rican Zabdiel de Jesús, the american of mexican origin Joel Pimentel and cuban Erick Brian Colóncome to confide in during an interview Efe. Thus, the five boys have revealed how celebrity they would have liked to spend the containment linked to the spread of the coronavirus. Without surprise, Natti Natasha arrives at the head. Indeed, on April 3, CNCO and the singer have announced their collaboration called Honey Boo Boo. The clip was shot in Miami shortly before the beginning of the confinement.

After reflection, the members of the group have also added Ariana Grande, and Rihanna to this list of celebrities, while Joel Pimentel has opted for the famous it-girl Kendall Jenner. As a reminder, the group CNCO has been formed in 2015, when the five young people have won the first season of the reality show The Banda.