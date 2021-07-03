Code Vein Free PC Game Download Full Version

Download Code Vein for PC.

Code Vein is an action RPG released for PC, PS4, and XONE by Bandai Namco. The Japanese band Shift, which previously created the God Eater series, is responsible for its production.

Code Vein Plot

Code Vein takes place in a post-apocalyptic vision of the near future after mysterious spikes pierced the earth’s crust. Human civilization was in ruins, and the only survivors are the so-called Revenants: vampires endowed with superhuman powers and centered in a community known as Vein. Its members abandoned humanity and most of its memories to survive in cruel new reality. However, they do not accept their fate and try to discover the secrets of the fallen world. They also need to keep their bloodlust in check, otherwise, they can transform into monstrous and aggressive creatures.

Code Vein Mechanics

The gameplay in Code Vein for PC, PS4 and XONE platforms refers to the tradition of the Dark Souls series. Players traverse subsequently connected locations, dealing with demanding enemies along the way, including powerful bosses. An important element of the game is the blood suction of monsters, performed with Blood Veil, which also serves as armor. If the player manages to extract a life-giving liquid, they can use the Gifts, which are special abilities with various effects: from strengthening the target character, weakening enemies, to direct attacks. Both Blood Veil and the character abilities come in a variety of variations that, combined with a rich arsenal of melee weapons, allow players to use a variety of strategies.

Loading... Advertisements

An important element of the production is the system that allows you to beat the game with a computer-controlled character. We choose a partner from among the available NPCs, and their number increases as the game progress. This allows players to handle tasks that on their own might be too difficult to perform. However, the partner is not only a helper in battle: he can act alone and his actions can lead to a situation where it will be necessary to bring him to the rescue.

Download Code Vein free for PC

Download Now

Title: Code Vein

Genre: Role / Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Code Vein minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5-2300

Memory : 6 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7850

DirectX : Version 11

Internet connection

DirectX compatible sound card

Code Vein Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 or Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5-7400 or AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

Memory : 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380X

DirectX : Version 11

Internet connection

DirectX compatible sound card

How to download Code Vein: