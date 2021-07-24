comes out today the new single “UP”

Cardi B, the multiplatissimo superstar and winner of various Grammy awards, has released the highly anticipated new single “UP”, produced by DJ SwanQo &Young Dza. The brazen new video directed by Tanu Munio was also released and immediately got millions of views.

Buy the single: https://amzn.to/36Jnzqb

In addition to the new track, the new limited series of CARDI B “Cardi tries” is available on the WATCH TOGETHER feature of Messenger. In the 8-episode series, Cardi tests herself as a dancer, teacher, sushi chef and much more. You can see the new show on Messenger, Messenger Rooms and now also on INSTAGRAM in the Watch Together feature that allows you to connect to a group of friends and watch the show together in real time in video chats. Cardi has also launched a new collection in partnership with Reebok, just to emphasize once again its great eclecticism.

It was recently nominated by Billboard “Woman Of The Year 2020” and her latest single WAP has conquered all the world charts, with 3 platinum records in the USA and a debut at the #1 of the Billboard chart (the fourth of her career, an absolute record for a female rapper and the only one to have had two #1 in the HOT100 in two different decades). “WAP” was also the first #1 of billboard’s new GLOBAL 200 chart, staying at the top of the chart for three weeks. But there still many broken records with “WAP”: most streams in the first week in the history of the American chart (93M), most streams in the first week of a female artist, one of the 3 highest new entries in terms of streams in the hiphop genre. With “WAP”, CARDI B is the first female rapper to have reached the top of the Spotify Global Top200 twice and, on Apple Music, one of the most popular artists of all time, with the highest debut of all time of a female artist as well as the fastest song in the history of the platform to reach the #1 (her seventh #1 on Apple Music – female record in the 5 years of existence of the platform)

The video for “WAP ( Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” has over 335 million views on YouTube alone. Directed by Colin Tilley and with cameos from Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose and Sukihana, the video marks the record for the number of views in the first 24 hours for an all-female video.

The LOS ANGELSE TIMES called it an “irreverent, wild triumph and full of sexy positivity”. “WAP ( Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)” is a worldwide hit and was named “Best Song of 2020” by BBC, Genius, NME, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and Uproxx. In addition, “WAP” earned the American Music Award for “Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop)” and the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Collaboration of 2020,” just to name a couple.

The turbulent spirit and sharp tongue made CARDI B the most iconic superstar of this and every other era: an adored entertainer, an acclaimed actress and, of course, a world-famous rapper. INVASION OF PRIVACY – certified GOLD in America on the same day of its release (absolute record for a female artist) – debuted directly at the top of the Billboard 200 and, subsequently, at the #1 of various charts such as the “Top R&B / Hip-Hop Albums”, the “Top Rap Albums” and the “Top Digital Albums”

Winner of the “Best Rap Album” award at the 2019 Grammys, INVASION OF PRIVACY launched Cardi into history, being the first female solo artist to win the prestigious category. The album contains a series of global hits: BODAK YELLOW, #1 and 9 platinum discs in US (GOLD IN ITALY) – I LIKE IT, #1 and 8 platinum discs in US (DOUBLE PLATINUM IN ITALY) – BARTIER CARDI and BE CAREFUL, 3 platinum discs in US, RING – 2 platinum discs in US, BEST LIFE, I DO, DRIP – all one platinum disc in US. All the other songs have been certified gold in the US, making Cardi B the first female rapper in history to achieve this incredible goal.