coming soon the new single “UP”

Cardi B has finally announced the release of unpublished music! This is the new single entitled “UP”, available from Friday February 5.

Below you can take a look at the cover:

My new single "UP" drops this Friday! LETS GOOOOOO! #Up pic.twitter.com/LJRwzvW8Mv — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 2, 2021

Fans have been waiting for this communication for a long time. It is the rapper’s first previously unreleased song released after “wap“, featuring with Megan Thee Stallion released on August 7, 2020. The song is worth several records, including the record in the 24 hours following the debut for the video of a female collaboration on YouTube. He also kicked off the WAP Challenge, which depopulated on TikTok.







Lately Cardi B has used her social profiles to open up with fans on an issue that is very close to her heart: theacne. The 28-year-old shared her battle against pimples, which no product seems to cure. HERE you can read his outburst.

