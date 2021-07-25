News

coming soon the new single “UP”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements










2 February 2021




















Cardi B has finally announced the release of unpublished music! This is the new single entitled “UP”, available from Friday February 5.

Below you can take a look at the cover:

Fans have been waiting for this communication for a long time. It is the rapper’s first previously unreleased song released after “wap“, featuring with Megan Thee Stallion released on August 7, 2020. The song is worth several records, including the record in the 24 hours following the debut for the video of a female collaboration on YouTube. He also kicked off the WAP Challenge, which depopulated on TikTok.



Lately Cardi B has used her social profiles to open up with fans on an issue that is very close to her heart: theacne. The 28-year-old shared her battle against pimples, which no product seems to cure. HERE you can read his outburst.

ph: press











Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

692
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
529
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
523
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
511
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
473
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
471
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
445
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
422
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
366
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
303
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top