Company of Heroes 3 Announced – Trailer, Gameplay and First Details

After yesterday’s teaser SEGA and Relic announced Company of Heroes 3 – a real-time strategy game based on World War II.

The sequel was dedicated to the Mediterranean theater of operations with a huge variety of terrain, which will open up great tactical potential. The developers will build a campaign in the style of Dawn of War: Dark Crusade with a gradual capture of the map.

Players will have to build a line of defense and make decisions about the attack so that the Allies can drive out the Axis forces – Relic promises that the choice of users will affect not only further battles but also the development of the war as such.

One of the features of single-player modes will be “Full tactical pause”, thanks to which players will have the opportunity to “freeze” the action, look at the current battlefield and make thoughtful decisions about further actions.

Company of Heroes 3 will be released in 2022, but today you can sign up for the testing program – the lucky ones will be given access to the beta with the opportunity to evaluate the story campaign.

Cinematic trailer