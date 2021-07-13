“Convoy” Will Appear in Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator One of These Days

SCS Software studio delighted fans of Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator with the news that Convoy’s multiplayer mode has successfully passed beta testing. It will soon appear in both games as part of the 1.4.1 update, and it should happen “in the next few days.”

In Convoy mode, up to eight players can team up. All of them have to carry out the same mission, and all the weather, road conditions, and random events will be the same. They will be able to communicate with each other via chat or a stylized walkie-talkie.

The developers did not name the exact date of the update 1.4.1 installation. But they said that they were preparing a special game event. It will be timed to coincide with International Friendship Day, which will be celebrated on July 30. And the details will be announced in the next couple of weeks.