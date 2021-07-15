Cosenza, the wait is lengthened: the calendar will be published with the “X”

Gravina clarified after the Federal Council: no repatriation in Serie B before the decision of the Coni Guarantee Board. Here are the dates

The expectation of the Cosenza it is bound to get longer. If on the one hand the Federal Council has certified the exclusion of the Chievo from Serie B 2021-2022, on the other hand, will not formalize the repatriation of the Cosenza before the appeal of the club of Luca Campedelli. So we are moving towards the compilation of the calendar of the next cadet championship with an “X”. Which then should be occupied by Cosenza, this is what transpires from environments very close to the Figc.

Let’s proceed in order. Meanwhile, Chievo will have two days from the date of the official publication of the Federal Council’s decisions today, Thursday 15 July, to lodge the appeal. From that moment on, the Board of Guarantee will have to set the date of the hearing and give time to the interested third parties to constitute themselves in the proceedings. Against Chievo will be constituted the FIGC and logically the Cosenza. Gravina himself, on the fringes of the Federal Council, was clear: no repatriation before the Coni expresses itself.

Meanwhile, Saturday 24 July is the date set for the publication of the Serie B 2021-2022 calendar. Sensational organizational slip by President Balata, who could have waited a few more days and thus avoided the “X” in the calendar. This is an inevitable solution, given that the next Federal Council is scheduled for Tuesday 27 July, the day on which the decision of the Guarantee Board will be made official.

In all this, of course, Cosenza will have to proceed with the registration to the championship. Also according to sources very close to the button rooms of Via Allegri, the president’s club Guarascius it risks not participating in the next Serie B championship only if it makes mistakes in submitting the documentation. But from Via degli Stadi, in this respect, they feel in an iron barrel. The wait to embrace the Serie B again, is getting longer …