Coty, Andrew Stanleick promoted to ceo of Kylie Jenner beauty

Round of armchairs in Coty. The beauty giant appoints Andrew Stanleick as CEO of the cosmetic brand created by the entrepreneur and celebrity Kylie JenneR. The manager, however, will not only take care of the activity of the social star, but also that of his sister Kim Kardashian, with the aim of guiding both signatures towards global expansion.

“Andrew is a very experienced and respected Coty leader who has demonstrated strong business development acumen, strategic rigor and customer orientation. This is a great opportunity to take full advantage of our global knowledge and capabilities in research and development, manufacturing, distribution, commercial and go-to-market expertise,” commented the company’s CEO Sue Y. Nabi.

The manager will also continue to hold the role of Evp Americas in the giant, since he joined the company in 2007, after almost five years at the US luxury brand coach, where he was president and ceo. But he also worked for ” L’Oréal “ from 2000 to 2013, in a number of leadership roles in Europe, Russia and Asia.

“We have a clear plan in place to accelerate growth and ensure that these companies are able to continue to deliver exceptional, new, innovative and sustainable products. It’s a very exciting time for everyone involved and we have a fantastic opportunity to build something very special together,” explained Andrew Stanleick.

As regards Kris Jenner, who served as interim ceo of Kylie Jenner brands, will remain closely involved in the strategic partnerships between Kylie cosmetics, Kylie skin, Kkw beauty and Coty as a board member and will be tied to the day-to-day responsibilities she has held alongside her daughter, since the brand’s launch in 2015. (reproduction reserved)