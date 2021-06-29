Could Mia Khalifa Change Careers and Be a Lifeguard!

Mia Khalifa shared two entertaining videos, where she shows that she could possibly change her profession and become a lifesaver

The model, actress, and businesswoman Mia Khalifa recently shared two videos in which she is shown as if she were a lifesaver, perhaps some fans would think that they could change their profession.

It was through his stories where he surely made more than one of his admirer’s smile, this because the flirtatious celebrity of social networks published two videos.

Mia Khalifa made a comparison of “expectation vs reality”, the first video shows part of the introduction of the ” Guardians of the Bay ” program launched in 1989, which ended in 2001.

Read also: With a strip! Kim Kardashian surprises with just one garment

In the second video, Khalifa herself appears running along with a pool with a sponge tube, she is wearing sandals which she takes off when she reaches the point to enter the water, which is precisely very short, as soon as she enters the water she takes a waist to her friend who is inside and tells her that she will rescue her.

If you are an admirer of the model, you will know that she cannot swim, that is why there are few occasions when we see her in a pool and when she does it is on the shore, surely more than one of her followers found the comparison entertaining.