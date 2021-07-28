Crazy Italians for merch: when hip-hop shapes style – Moda

The exclusive capsule collections designed by the artists become more and more clothing lines that are sold out among fans all over the world and Italy is in second place after the United States. The application for the merchandising of musical artists it is on the rise in many global markets, but it is particularly strong in Italy. To highlight this peculiar phenomenon is StockX, the e-commerce platform for the resale of products in step with the current culture, which has seen trade increase by 240% in the last year. In its latest report Trade is a Global Game reveals the trends and brands that are fueling the growth of the reselling market globally. Italy is today the main market outside the United States for the merchandising of hip-hop artists. Artists such as Travis Scott, Beyonce, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, The Weeknd are among the main protagonists of the ‘Artist Merch’ sector.

What is meant by merch

The term merch refers to all the official products created for an artist that are usually sold at the end of concerts or on his official website. However, over time the concept of merch has evolved exponentially, passing from a simple outline for the release of a music project to a key component for promotion and the positioning of artists far beyond their music.

A phenomenon that combines music and style

From the 70s to today, hip-hop has always been characterized by being much more than just a musical genre, consolidating itself as a wider cultural movement capable of trespassing into different artistic forms, from rap to breakdancing and then again from graffiti to streetwear. For this last category in particular, the merch immediately played an important – if not fundamental – role both in terms of marketing and image for each artist. Travis Scott, the king of merch and collabo that have made history Most likely the increase in demand for the artists’ merch is almost entirely due to the Travis Scott phenomenon. The undisputed king of merch has consolidated his reign of collaborations thanks to successful partnerships with Nike and Jordan Brand, but what drove Italian fans crazy was above all the capsules of clothing, accessories and collectibles with McDonald’s. His McDonald’s Crew T-shirt has become the item in the category Artist Merch sold faster in the history of StockX and in the first quarter of 2021 it is still the second best-selling merchandising product in Italy.



The memory that lives, the case of Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD

The platform then saw a strong demand for merchandising for two talents left too soon: Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke, whose merch products, together with those of Travis Scott, are purchased in Italy between twice and four times the global average. The untimely death of Juice WRLD has shocked everyone, to continue celebrating his talent, brands such as VLONE, FAZE CLAN, Midnight Studios and Mitchell &Ness have created exclusive merch that continues to be sold out among Italian fans. The same can also be said for Pop Smoke, whose memory continues to live not only with its music but also with its merch, which in recent months has also been curated by brands of the caliber of VLONE.



The most requested products in Italy

1. Juice Wrld x Vlone Butterfly T Shirt White

2. Travis Scott x McDonald’s Crew T-Shirt Red

3. Juice Wrld x Vlone 999 T Shirt Black

4. Travis Scott CJ T-Shirt (3 Pack) White

5. Travis Scott x McDonald’s Billions Served Hoodie Washed Black



