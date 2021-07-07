Games

Creepy Tale 2 Coming to Steam July 16th

The Russian studio Deqaf, which recently changed its name to the more recognizable  Creepy Brothers, announced the release date for Creepy Tale 2  – July 16. 

The first Creepy Tale came out in 2020 with good reviews: it was recommended by 86% of buyers on Steam. So the sequel was expected. And this time the developers approached the matter even more seriously, the game will even have voice acting, albeit only English.

The games in the Creepy Tale series are imbued with the eerie atmosphere of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales, but the fairy tales in the game are reinterpreted and presented from an unexpected side. In the second part, a completely new story awaits us.

Players will take on the role of Lars, the son of a hunter. The boy manages to escape from an unknown evil that has captured the forest. However, his sister Ellie was not so lucky, and now it is necessary to free her from the clutches of a mysterious evil. But the surrounding world is very cruel, so the journey will not be the easiest one.

