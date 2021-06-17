Games

Cyberpunk 2077: Update 1.23 is live – all important improvements in the patch notes

Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to the PlayStation Store next week after more than half a year. The new update 1.23, which is now available for all platforms, I already available.

Cyberpunk 2077: These are the biggest changes in patch 1.23

For update 1.23 CD Projekt Red didn’t improve quite as much as it did for patch 1.2 to “Cyberpunk 2077”, but the gaming experience should still be much more pleasant. The focus this time was on quests, which should now lead to fewer missing sequences and dead ends. Basically, there are a few gameplay improvements and glitches fixes :

  • Corpses of NPCs no longer get stuck in the car after eliminating and stealing the car
  • Adam Smasher takes no more damage between the attack phases
  • CataResist Cyberware is now working correctly
  • Johnny Silverhand’s ghost appears correctly in various quests
  • Fixed clipping in the clothing of NPCs
  • Rocks in the badlands are displayed correctly

But the performance has also been tweaked again. In addition to crashes and memory optimization, there are changes to the CPU usage in consoles. These updates show that CD Projekt Red is committed to improving the gaming experience on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The entire patch notes summarize Play Central for you on page 2 together.

There is still a long way to go for “Cyberpunk 2077” until the worst bugs are fixed, but the CD Projekt Red team cannot be beaten down. Patch 1.23 is now available for PlayStation 4Xbox One, and PC. On the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, you can also update the version for the respective platform. The upgrade for the current consoles should follow this year.

On the PlayStation 4, the update also costs almost 30 GB. For the other platforms, the download size has not yet been known.

