Dalton Gomez, three curiosities about Ariana Grande’s husband

Posted on
Ariana Grande in 2018 – Credit: Agenzia Fotogramma



CELBRITÀ




June 21, 2021



of Angela Pirri


Dalton Gomez is the new husband of singer Ariana Grande: let’s find out more!

biography

Dalton in life ago the agent real estate for about 5 years and it is thanks to this work that he has known his bride.

He works in the “Aaron Kirkman Group” which deals with very important customers and which deals with the sale of property millionaires. He was born in the 1996 (he is 25 years old) and in the past he has had a strong passion for the dance.


We don’t know much about his life privata precisely because he is a very reserved guy who leads a life very far from the gossip Come on reflectors. Dalton and Ariana have been together since January of 2020 and because of the lockdown they spent some time in the same house, getting to know each other better. Despite the fact that a short time has passed, Dalton and Ariana decided to get married very soon.

The wedding took place last May and it was a very intimate ceremony that was held in their home of Montecito, in the south of the California, and there were about 20 people in all.

Three curiosities about Dalton Gomez

Dalton helped Ariana buy a villa in Los Angeles managing to significantly decrease the purchase price. Another curiosity what concerns him is that he also appeared in one of the last video of the singer, “Stuck with you”, and this was his first appearance official. Finally, he is very friendly with several VIPs including also Miley Cyrus, Ariana’s friend.


