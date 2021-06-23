Celebrity

Dance Flirtatious! Mia Khalifa Shows off Twerks on Video

A video that has surprised several of Mia Khalifa’s followers is where she is dancing reggaeton and doing a bit of twerk

Surprisingly, the model, actress, and businesswoman Mia Khalifa left more than one of her followers with their mouths open because she was dancing a little reggaeton on video, also adding some extremely flirty twerk steps.

Surely what caught the attention of the millions of fans of the young Lebanese celebrity is that he was singing in Spanish, although rather he did a very entertaining lipsync so much that almost 900 thousand fans have liked his video.

He had shared this video first on his Instagram stories, although the reaction from his fans was probably so great that he decided to share it on his Instagram feed.

The song that Mia Khalifa was singing in her post is titled: Don’t Fail Me by Amenazzy, Tokischa, as we watched her lips move she did it at the same time with her hips.

In her video she was wearing little loose cotton pants and a sweater with fringes both on the neck and below, this was a bit short so her abdomen was immediately noticeable, underneath she was wearing a white top with suspenders thin.

Reggaeton is about to ban me from listening to the entire genre after these moves, “Khalifa wrote.

