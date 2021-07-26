dances semi-naked and with belly

An international star who does not miss a beat and even with the belly, Cardi B unleashes followers with his latest video. devastating!

A few seconds of video to break into the screens of followers. the American rapper it marks another great success and its images are devastating. Known to most for her music, the singer in sweet expectation, gives followers an unpublished video in which she dances semi naked and shows all her splendor with her belly. For fans it is unique!

Born in 1992, on the threshold of thirty years, the rapper already has a resounding success. In a few years, in fact, the young woman has made herself known by the whole world becoming an internationally renowned American star. Rapper, songwriter and TV personality, Cardi is an all-round artist… round just like her beautiful belly.

Many of his collaborations with other great artists. Among all we remember the one with Maroon 5, Ozuna and Selena Gomez. 2021 is an important year for the singer who has already released Up, his fifth solo single with which he is climbing the charts to number one. Soon, however, an important event will arrive for the singer, perhaps the most important of her life.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> Cardi B in sweet waiting for unveiled laying. The PHOTO takes your breath away, a deity

Cardi B, all phosphorescent: what curves!

About 8 million views and countless comments for the rapper who in his latest video leaves fans speechless. Hair and outfits in the same color, in shades of teal, the rapper sings and dances sitting on the stairs look like a mermaid. The singer in sweet expectation changes her look and, wearing a black leather bikini, inflames the minds of fans.

In pregnancy the artist does not lose her sensuality and energy, which distinguishes her and makes her unique in the world. Its curves are explosive and many appreciate them. His sinuous movements send everyone into a tailspin.