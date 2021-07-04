The asymmetric multiplayer horror Dead by Daylight has broken its own peak online record. This week the game has reached 105 thousand concurrent players.
The record was set on the day of the start of the in-game event dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the game. Its details can be found at the link.
Previously, the peak online horror did not exceed 77.5 thousand concurrent players. The game showed such indicators during the Free Weekend.
Until July 14, Dead by Daylight can be purchased on Steam with a 40% discount for 299 rubles.