The asymmetric multiplayer horror Dead by Daylight has broken its own peak online record. This week the game has reached 105 thousand concurrent players .

The record was set on the day of the start of the in-game event dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the game. Its details can be found at the link .

Previously, the peak online horror did not exceed 77.5 thousand concurrent players. The game showed such indicators during the Free Weekend.