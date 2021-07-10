Death Stranding Director’s Cut: Details, PS4 Update and Pre-Orders

At the last State of Play presentation, Sony and Kojima Productions showed a new trailer for the director’s version of Death Stranding, in which they shared the details of the reissue.

In the director’s version, players will find more weapons, equipment, and vehicles, various new modes (including the Fragile Circuit racing mode), missions and locations (including Firing Range), as well as extended storylines and interface improvements. In addition, new online features such as Friend Play and leaderboards await gamers.

The developers note that all new content has been developed from scratch since the release of the original Death Stranding. The innovations have been carefully woven into the core gameplay. Most of the new content is fairly easy to find, although there are some that will take some time to find and unlock.

The developers also confirmed that all content based on Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077, which previously appeared on the PC, will be available in the director’s version.

On PS5, Death Stranding will receive support for DualSense features, 3D sound and HDR, fast downloads, and two performance modes: upscale up to 4K resolution and up to 60 FPS or native 4K resolution.

PS4 owners will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version by purchasing the Death Stranding Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade for $ 10. In this case, the savings can be transferred.

Owners of physical copies for PS4 must insert the disc into PS5 every time they want to download or play the digital PS5 version. During the game, the disc must be in the drive. Owners of physical PS4 copies who bought a PS5 without a floppy drive will not be able to upgrade to the $ 10 Director’s Cut.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut will be released on September 24th on PS5 only. In the PlayStation Store, the game can be predicted for 3,599 rubles. And for 4299 rubles, you can pre-order the digital extended edition, which includes various in-game content, a set of avatars, a soundtrack, and art.