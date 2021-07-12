Deathloop Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive Until at Least September 2022

Shortly after the announcement of Deathloop, it became known that the first-person shooter about the time loop would be a console exclusive for the PlayStation 5. We now know that the exclusivity will last until at least September 14, 2022, which is exactly one year after release.

Information about this only appeared for a few seconds at the very end of the new Deathloop gameplay trailer, shown as part of the State of Play presentation this week.

Death loop is published by Bethesda and developed by Arkane. Following the ZeniMax deal, both companies are owned by Microsoft. It can be assumed that after the end of the exclusivity period, Deathloop will be released on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.

Previously, Bethesda was unable to confirm or deny whether Deathloop will be released on Xbox. The game will be released on September 14 on PlayStation 5 and PC.