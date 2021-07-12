Games

Deathloop Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive Until at Least September 2022

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Shortly after the announcement of Deathloop, it became known that the first-person shooter about the time loop would be a console exclusive for the PlayStation 5. We now know that the exclusivity will last until at least September 14, 2022, which is exactly one year after release.

Information about this only appeared for a few seconds at the very end of the new Deathloop gameplay trailer, shown as part of the State of Play presentation this week.

Death loop is published by Bethesda and developed by Arkane. Following the ZeniMax deal, both companies are owned by Microsoft. It can be assumed that after the end of the exclusivity period, Deathloop will be released on Xbox and Xbox Game Pass.

Loading...
Advertisements

Previously, Bethesda was unable to confirm or deny whether Deathloop will be released on Xbox. The game will be released on September 14 on PlayStation 5 and PC.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

407
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
317
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
309
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
293
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
276
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
269
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
253
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
239
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
217
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
203
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top