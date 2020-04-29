Demi Lovato dream to kiss Rihanna! Actually Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato is a big fan of Rihanna! She once again proved on the set of Ellen DeGeneres, this week. The singer, who came to promote his new hit “I Love Me”, has even confessed that she wanted to be more than a friend to Huey.

Moderator, american asked him : “The last time you were there, we did a few revelations. We played a game called “which do you prefer?” and you have always chosen Rihanna. I imagine that she has known since…”

Demi Lovato, embarrassed, replied that the interpreter of “SOS” had not contacted. “It is good, I do not offend them. This is Rihanna still“. A little later in the interview, Demi Lovato has not hidden his attraction to Rihanna: “No, but I just want to kiss her, okay? I mean, we could do a song together. Maybe we could kiss in the video. To try my luck.”