News

Demi Lovato talked about the friendship with Ariana Grande, explaining why she likes the nickname “Dariana”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


And he told some more details about their collaboration “Met Him Last Night”










6 April 2021




















Darian” is the nickname that fans have found for the couple of famous BFF Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande and the first has just let it be known how much you love this union of their names!

The singer of “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over” mentioned it during a stream on TikTok and it was also an opportunity to talk about their friendship, which he ensured was “Forever“.

It’s nice to see my name mixed with that of someone else who will be a friend forever – started Demi – Sometimes my name is mixed with that of people who are no longer in my life and this makes me sad, but I know that Ariana Grande will be a person who will always be there. I love ‘Dariana’“.

I am grateful for his friendship. I love her so much“.

demi-lovato-nuovo-album-duet-ariana-grande

Loading...
Advertisements

The artist then told some more details about their first collaboration “Met Him Last Night“, explaining that Ariana Grande wrote the song and passed it to her because he thought he described his story well. But Demi Lovato wanted it to be a featuring:

I thought it was amazing and that she had to be in the song, why don’t we sing it together? – recalled – She’s super humble and she said, ‘This is for you, I want you to do your thing, I can do the harmonies and stay in the background.’ But I told her that it’s phenomenal and that we had to do it together.“.

He added that they have recorded remotely due to restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic and that she was left with the desire to go to the recording studio with Ariana: “I wish I had been in the studio together singing it, it would have been great. but perhaps we will have to make another collaboration, so that it happens“.

We can’t wait! Meanwhile you can listen to “Met Him Last Night” here:

ph: getty images and press office










Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

777
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
641
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
603
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
593
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
564
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
534
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
495
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
484
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
413
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
345
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top