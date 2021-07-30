Demi Lovato talked about the friendship with Ariana Grande, explaining why she likes the nickname “Dariana”



And he told some more details about their collaboration “Met Him Last Night”

“Darian” is the nickname that fans have found for the couple of famous BFF Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande and the first has just let it be known how much you love this union of their names!

The singer of “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over” mentioned it during a stream on TikTok and it was also an opportunity to talk about their friendship, which he ensured was “Forever“.

“It’s nice to see my name mixed with that of someone else who will be a friend forever – started Demi – Sometimes my name is mixed with that of people who are no longer in my life and this makes me sad, but I know that Ariana Grande will be a person who will always be there. I love ‘Dariana’“.

“I am grateful for his friendship. I love her so much“.

The artist then told some more details about their first collaboration “Met Him Last Night“, explaining that Ariana Grande wrote the song and passed it to her because he thought he described his story well. But Demi Lovato wanted it to be a featuring:

“I thought it was amazing and that she had to be in the song, why don’t we sing it together? – recalled – She’s super humble and she said, ‘This is for you, I want you to do your thing, I can do the harmonies and stay in the background.’ But I told her that it’s phenomenal and that we had to do it together.“.

He added that they have recorded remotely due to restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic and that she was left with the desire to go to the recording studio with Ariana: “I wish I had been in the studio together singing it, it would have been great. but perhaps we will have to make another collaboration, so that it happens“.

We can’t wait! Meanwhile you can listen to “Met Him Last Night” here:

ph: getty images and press office





















