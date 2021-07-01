Destiny 2: Shadowkeep PC Game Download Full Version

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is another story expansion for the FPP shooter with elements from MM Destiny 2. The expansion adds a new story, equipment, and a number of different activities. The authors of the basic version of the game, the company Bungie Software (also known for the early parts of the iconic Halo shooter series) are responsible for creating and publishing this title. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep download for PC.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Plot

In Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, player-controlled heroes reenter the Moon, where Eris Morn has unleashed a power he cannot control. On Earth’s satellite, the Guardians will meet old friends and brand new enemies.

Destiny 2: Mechanic Shadowkeep

The Destiny 2: Shadowkeep expansion introduces a host of new locations, story missions, and an additional rally – the latter’s action takes place on already known Black Garden players. There will also be a new dungeon, a mini-theater reminiscent of Shattered Throne, in which up to three people can participate.

The Hive is again the main antagonist, but there are new variants of enemies. Interestingly, we also meet known powerful opponents from previous installments of the series and additions, such as Ghaul or Crota: they are brought back to life thanks to the power of the mysterious Darkness, so we have to face them again.

Of course, there is also equipment to purchase. The list includes three exotic items. It is a bow with explosive arrows, a revolver that ignites if we fire too fast, and a sniper rifle that allows you to create a special zone on your opponent, whose attack will result in additional damage.

The DLC also introduces significant changes to the armor system, allowing you to switch special abilities from one team to another. We also got a whole new category of items: artifacts. Each of them adds a separate development tree, allowing for much greater diversification of the available character variants.

Title: Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Genre: Action / First Person ( FPS ) / RPG

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep minimum requirements:

OS: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8.1 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor : Intel® Core ™ i3 3250 3.5 GHz or Intel Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz / AMD FX-4350 4.2 GHz

Memory: 6 GB of RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 2GB or GTX 1050 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 2GB

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 105 GB available space

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8.1 / Windows 10 (64-bit) (Recommended)

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or i5 7400 3.5 GHz

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen R5 1600X 3.6 GHz

Graphics card (Nvidia): Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD R9 390 8GB

RAM memory: 8GB

Hard disk space: 68GB

