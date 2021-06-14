Games

Diablo 2: Resurrected has its final release date for September 2021

Posted on
© Blizzard

During E3 2021 as part of the Microsoft press conference, there were a few scenes from Diablo 2: Resurrected, the remastered game of the classic Diablo 2.

The new trailer has some new information available, including those related to the Xbox family. The game will be optimized for release for the Xbox Series X / S and run at 4K with 60 FPS on the consoles.

You can see the so-called street date trailer here:

From then on, cross-progression has now been confirmed. This means that you can take your game with you wherever you go if you save your progress on a platform. For example, if you want to play around on the PC and then continue playing relaxed on the couch, you can do so with “Diablo 2: Resurrected”.

Unsurprisingly, the Street Date trailer has the official release date ready. The date of “Diablo 2: Resurrected” is September 23, 2021 .

You can pre-order it now from the official Blizzard website. If you do that, you will get in-game cosmetics from Diablo 3 as well as early beta access.

