Did you recognize it? She is small but with a powerful voice, is hypoglycemic and winner of two Grammy Awards

Small, with a powerful voice like great singers like Whitney Houston. He has a complete career, including films, TV series and albums with interplanetary success. Her name is Ariana Grande and it is impossible not to know her.

Ariana was born on June 26, 1993 in Boca Raton, Florida. Her parents moved in when mom was pregnant with the baby and separated when she was only nine years old. Since she was a child she has been passionate about singing, acting and dancing, so much so that she performed in a children’s theater, where she played her first part as a protagonist. In 2008 he landed on Broadway, in the musical 13, thanks to which she also received her first award for best actress from the Asociación Nacional de Teatro Juvenil. In 2009 he began to publish covers on Youtube, also getting noticed by a wider audience.

In 2012 comes the great success, starring in Sam & Cat the sitcom spin off of iCarly. The following year, she performed for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards, the first in a long line of appearances. The interplanetary success came in 2014, when the song was presented in world premiere at the Radio Disney Awards Problem, in collaboration with rapper Iggy Azalea, which reached number two on the Billboard hot 100. From there there are many successes, such as Bang bang, Break free, Love me harder, the latter in collaboration with singer The Weeknd.

In addition to music, Ariana Grande also continues to devote herself to television and acting, participating in the horror series Scream Queens, Kidding – the fantastic world of Mr. Pickles, Zoolander 2, Men in black: International. In 2020, a documentary was also released, entitled Ariana Grande: Excuse me, I love you, which tells his whole life and career. She also participated in the documentary by her colleague Billie Eilish. The actress and singer is hypoglycemic.

