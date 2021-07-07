Disco Elysium Free PC Game Download Full Version

Disco Elysium is an isometric RPG that mainly focuses on the narrative aspect. This is the debut production of the Estonian studio ZA / UM. Disco Elysium download PC game.

Disco Elysium Plot

The action takes place in the ancient coastal town of Revachol, set in a fictional world that combines elements of contemporary reality and fantastic retro-futuristic technologies. You play the pathetic man of the law, who is a miserable cop and an even worse man. He is given the opportunity to take on a case that can overwhelm him and give him the opportunity to redeem.

Disco Elysium Mechanics

In Disco Elysium we deal with what we do in classic RPGs, that is, exploration, conversations, completing tasks, and fighting, but all of this was done in a very different way than what other productions of this genre have accustomed us to. The authors’ goal was to make the player feel like the hero of a good novel.

While exploring the world, the character is surrounded by a circle of symbols responsible for information obtained through various senses. Its location indicates the source of, for example, sound, smell, or inspiration, and after clicking on the icon we get more precise descriptions. The knowledge acquired in this way plays a key role in solving problems and uncovering the secrets of the plot. The hero’s thoughts have been treated identically, and exploring them may open up alternative options for us later in the game.

In Disco Elysium we also find an extensive dialogue system reminiscent of a puzzle game. Players can use it to perform fencing, manipulate interlocutors, and draw conclusions that were not directly conveyed in the conversation. All of this is equally based on the choices we make and the hero’s stats.

Skirmishes were also conducted in a dialogue-like manner. The player must choose textual descriptions of the action, trying to create something that resembles a fight scene from a good novel. At the same time, the background engine works as in traditional role-playing games, testing our skills, so when deciding what a character will do, we must take into account his statistics.

Title: Disco Elysium

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Disco Elysium minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel i5-7500 or AMD 1500 equivalent

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: Integrated Intel HD 620 or equivalent

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 22 GB available space

Disco Elysium Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i7 or AMD 1800 equivalent

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce 1060 or equivalent

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 22 GB available space

