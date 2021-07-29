discover all its measurements

The splendid and undisputed queen of pop Ariana Grande – born in Florida to parents of Italian origin, is – contrary to what the surname suggests – really petite. A wren of sensuality that contains a voice to envy many colleagues: here is who is Ariana Grande, for which the saying “in the small barrel there is good wine” certainly applies…

The album Positions it’s just another record

After announcing her intention to take a break from public interviews, Ariana Grande managed to catch up for the fifth time the top of the Top 200 of Billboard with the album Positions Deluxe, released at the end of 2020. This is yet another record of a career full of successes for the young American singer who, a few months after the last publication, has decided to give fans all over the world a brand new work, with four unpublished singles. In short, the years pass and the number of artists on the international scene increases, but the pop star born in 1993 in Boca Raton, in the heart of Florida, remains a reference point for all fans of pop and commercial music.

After all, Ariana has always been used to all her followers (only on Instagram are more than 225 million) and it is no coincidence that each of his posts is always full of interactions and shares. And what about his videos? Just think of the numbers of ” Rain on Me “, the catchphrase with Lady Gaga that you surely hummed throughout last summer: an explosive duet, in which the current queens of the international scene performed in a wild ballet in incessant rain.

The Manchester bombing and Ariana Grande’s reaction

In addition to climbing the charts, however, over the course of his life Ariana Grande had to overcome several problems. Despite her young age, in fact, the artist was forced to deal with tragedies that deeply marked her. The most significant, needless to say, is the manchester bombing of May 22, 2017 (then claimed by ISIS), when during one of his concerts a young man of Libyan origin blew himself up causing more than 20 victims and over 250 injured. The singer was able to talk about what happened only after some time, for example in the interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music in which, visibly moved, she confesses that “such an event changes you forever. If you see it on the news it hits you, but not in the same way. You can try to overcome the pain in different ways: you can feel sick, you can tweet about it, you can post photographs, send condolences to the families of those who have lost someone, you can talk about it and look forward. But then you still find yourself thinking about it months, years later and you keep getting sick of it.”

The best way to react to pain and fear is by fighting them, just like Ariana did with the project One love Manchester, a benefit concert organized on June 4 of the same year (not even twenty days after the massacre) at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester where the likes of Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Robbie Williams and Liam Gallagher performed. “In a moment of dismay and anxiety for everyone – ariana grande then commented – we all met together, to sing and to support each other”.

Jeff KravitzGetty

Ariana Grande: from the death of Mac Miller to the wedding

“Mental health is too important, people never pay enough attention to it because they always have a thousand things to do. But it would be good if we were all more attentive to what is happening within us”. When she talks about Mac Miller, Ariana becomes serious. And although on the sentimental front he has already turned the page, he has never forgotten his historical ex-boyfriend, known in the recording room and disappeared in September 2017 from an overdose. The death of the rapper represented a particularly delicate passage in the life of Ariana, who often remembers him on social media. Today, however, fortunately in ariana’s life there is Dalton Gomez, who last December asked her to marry him: the answer, of course, was yes so soon we will see the singer in white wedding (yeeee!).

Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty

Ariana Grande: height and weight

Ariana Grande has known success since she was very young and has seen every one, but she has always managed to withstand the pressure. Ariana Grande is beautiful and mignon: she thinks that Ariana Grande’s height, when she is without heels, is 153 centimeters by 47 kilograms. Practically a bird, but it can boast of supermodel measures: 81-61-81. The secret, in short, lies in the proportions and after all when it comes to height Ariana Grande is not even the lowest among the stars of the showbiz: the pop star Kylie Minogue for example is lower than her by an inch, but also Eva Longoria and Shakira, just to name two others, reach just 157 centimeters, while Vanessa Hudgens, who became famous thanks to Disney just like Ariana Grande, is just 155 centimeters tall.

Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty

Ariana Grande’s (true) height is moral: activist and… President of the USA!

“I want to thank Ariana Grande not only for being a wonderful entertainer, but also for being such an outstanding advocate of social justice. We must all be prepared, as you have shown, to fight for all those who are suffering. It was great to meet her in Atlanta last night.” Raise your hand who, reading these words, did not immediately associate them with the first of the fans of the American pop star. What if we told you that instead the author of the text – released on Twitter a few years ago – is Bernie Sanders, the US senator who went viral for his photo with skunks during the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden? You got it right.

One of America’s most prominent politicians has expressed his appreciation more for Ariana Grande, which has always been very attentive to social policies and an open supporter of the current POTUS. In one of his latest videos, Positions, published last autumn a few days after the presidential clash, we see an Ariana in the president version of the USA … that it is a warning to the other candidates ahead of the 2024 elections?

