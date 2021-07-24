Divorce Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, war in court: the actress gets the removal of the judge

First major victory for Angelina Jolie, for years struggling with a legal battle against ex-husband Brad Bitt: the judge who oversaw their divorce and decisions on custody of the children was expelled. The decision means that the struggle for custody of the couple’s five minor children, which was about to end, could start again.

Angelina had requested that private judge John W. Ouderkirk be removed from office for conflict of interest. motive? She allegedly had private relationships with Anne Kiley, who is part of her ex-husband’s defense team. Ouderkirk would not reveal that he was in charge of other processes in which the lawyer also works. According to Jolie, the judge allegedly failed “to communicate information on cases that show her current professional connection with the lawyer”.

The two superstars, who have six children (Maddox, 18; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 13; twins Knox and Vivienne, 11) have been one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood for years. They had been married for two years when Jolie wanted her separation in 2016. In April 2019 came the divorce, but with several issues still pending: from the division of the immense patrimony to the issue of custody of children. Like many famous couples, Pitt and Jolie have chosen to hire their own judge to ensure greater privacy in the procedures.

The indicator judge, who was also the one who had officiated their wedding in France, in 2014, in a previous decision had expressed himself in favor of Pitt, granting him greater willingness to see the children. But, now, a Court of Appeals in California has ruled that John Ouderkirk – having had financial dealings with Pitt’s lawyers and having benefited financially for other work, without disclosed – is unfit to pursue the case.

The “Brangelina” seemed like the perfect hollywood couple. But when they said goodbye, there were immediately the first allusions to Brad’s alcoholism and rumors about a violent quarrel with his eldest son Maddox during a trip on a private jet on September 14, 2016, with Pitt ending up under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for “child abuse” (and then exonerated by the FBI). Then, in September 2019, Brad Pitt admitted that among the first causes of the divorce was his addiction to alcohol, which was overcome in 2017 thanks to the help of Alcoholics Anonymous.