Divorce Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: to whom the children will go and what will become of the assets of the former golden couple

That Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce a few weeks ago, after six and a half years of marriage with the rapper, is well known. What will be the epilogue of their marriage in economic terms and as far as the children are concerned, has instead emerged from the documents of a court in Los Angeles.

Agreement reached

In fact, it seems that the former couple has reached an agreement while waiting for the finalizing of the divorce from which it is also clear that neither of them needs economic support from the other. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will also have joint custody of their four children.

Everything already decided

After all, the two also have a pre-marriage agreement according to which each has kept separate custody of the assets during the marriage. According to the American media, Kim and Kanye are on good terms. For the star of Keeping up with the Kardashians it is the third marriage while it is the first for West. For now Kim still keeps her ex-husband’s last name, it is unclear if she will pass to Kardashian during the divorce process.

