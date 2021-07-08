Games

DLSS, Missions, Old Quick Draw Club – Blood Money for Red Dead Online Coming July 13

Posted on
Rockstar announced that another major update to Red Dead Online will be rolling out on July 13th.

The Blood Money expansion will add a criminal career to the game: players will be able to help the criminal boss Guido Martelli to regain lost values, thereby proving that we can be entrusted with more difficult tasks.

No additional investment is required to enter the world of organized crime: all Blood Money missions will be available to any player – no gold bars are required. The upcoming crimes will include both ordinary and multi-stage robberies, kidnapping, brutal debt collection, and other similar activities.

However, the update will find where to spend ingots. The Quick Draw Club is a series of four Battle Passes, each of which entitles you to bonuses, rewards, and decorative items, including Dutch’s outfit, The Redcliff.

Each pass costs 25 ingots, but they can be returned for 25 ranks. In addition, players who purchase all four passes will receive the upcoming Halloween Pass 2 as a gift. Additionally, the first two editions of the Outlaw Pass will be returned on sale: they will be available on PC for the first time, and among their bonuses are vouchers for fast travel.

Part of the update will also include support for NVIDIA DLSS for the PC versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. Graphics and performance improvements, however, will only be seen by owners of GeForce RTX graphics cards.

