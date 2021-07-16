Do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married? Indiscretion

The famous heiress and drummer of Blink 128 would be on the verge of marrying: here’s everything we know

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get married? This question at least for the moment does not have a one hundred percent certain answer. Yet, according to what is reported by the well-known tabloid magazine Daily Mail, it would seem that the couple is on the verge of marrying very soon.

The bombshell indiscretion about the (alleged) orange flowers coming for one of the most paparazzi couples of 2021 comes from a source close to the couple. We are talking in the specific case of Glen Coco (also known as Oropeza), the trusted hairstylist of Kourtney Kardashian.

The hairdresser shared via Instagram several romantic photos of the two, accompanied by a caption that made many suspicious. “Now I understand why people come here to Las Vegas to get married.” wrote Coco, later adding “There’s nothing better than a little love and healthy fun.”

The photos that appeared on the profile of the collaborator of one of the Kardashian sisters have made the antennae of the most romantic gossip fans stand up for another reason as well. In all the shots, in fact, Barker shakes the right hand of his current girlfriend, as if somehow he was hiding an engagement ring.

But that’s not all. To put further meat on the fire also the same Kourtney Kardashian. After the weekend spent in sin city par excellence, the VIP wrote on Instagram “What happens in Vegas… stay in Vegas“, a caption that celebrities usually use to hide some particular secret or altarino that took place in the city.