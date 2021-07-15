Does Addison Rae support Donald Trump? Here’s what happened

Addison Rae, the third most followed tiktoker in the world, has been accused on Twitter of being a supporter of Donald Trump. The creator met the former American President and greeted him during the UFC 264, the MMA match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

In the video, which was originally shared on the NELK YouTube channel, Addison is seen moving through the crowd to catch up with Trump. Once from him, The Rae first he touches his shoulder, then stretches out his hand and presents itself: “Hi, I’m Addison, nice to meet you. I have to tell you hello, hello. What a pleasure to meet you!“.

on Twitter, commentators went wild under the clip re-shared by DefNoodles, which generated 615,000 views in a few hours and was retweeted over 3200 times. Most users said they were outraged. There are those who, like influencer Meghan Rienks, argued that Addison should not have said goodbye to Trump and those who stressed that that greeting shows which political party the tiktoker votes for.

It is nothing new that WEE is considered a Republican Party sympathizer. A tiktoker, such Tommy.memetastic, claimed to have the grade logs of Addison Easterling. The documents would show that in the past he voted for Republican candidates in 2014, 2016, and 2018 in California. The creator has always sent back to the sender every accusation, claiming that she came from Louisiana and that she had never voted in her life. This time, however, he did not want to answer.

Loading... Advertisements

The UFC264 bout does not lead well to Addison Rae. Before the controversy over Trump, if you remember, she had been at the center of another controversy, caused by her pretending to be an ESP correspondent for the match. The network had to deny it, pointing out that it had never hired her as an employee.

[FOTO: YouTube]