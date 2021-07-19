News

Does Angelina Jolie have a new love? It seems that now frequent The Weekend

Angelina Jolie he would find love again. To confirm it just the gossip newspapers overseas that would have pinched the actress now several times in the company of the singer The Weekend, Abel Tesfaye. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt she would have been paparazzi at dinner with the young Canadian but not only. The two would also go to a concert together, in the company of two of the daughters of Angelina Jolie: Zahara and Shiloh.

According to the magazine The Sun Angelina Jolie and the singer The Weekend they would be dating for several weeks, while trying to evade the gossip. The actress and the singer would also go to dinner together, however, leaving the multi-starred restaurant separately to prevent the paparazzi from suspecting their frequentation. Despite this, however, the gossip has reached them anyway. There are also those who speculate that Angelina Jolie and Abel Tesfaye, this is the real name of the boy, they are dating for work issues.

The young Canadian is in fact of Ethiopian origin, as is one of the daughters of Angelina. The hollywood diva herself has always been very attached to Africa and the Ethiopian land in particular. However, there are also those who already claim to notice an Angelina Jolie much happier than usual, as proof of the fact that the 31-year-old singer is doing her well.

While it is true that it is still not clear to us how things are, it is equally true, however, that Angelina and The Weekend they are certainly dating having now been seen several times together. If for work or for love, who knows, we still do not know, but it is inevitable to notice a certain feeling between the two. Feeling that even the children of Angelina they would have noticed.

What after Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie is she finally ready to rebuild a life that is also loving? The actress would no longer have any dating after the one with her ex-husband, in this regard she had also given several interviews explaining that her staying single was a choice for her. Will anything change now?

