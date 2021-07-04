Games

Dong Lee Returns in New Taego Map Cinematics for PUBG

The advertising campaign for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ new map continues to draw on Don Lee, the Korean actor who became famous for the movie Train to Busan. We have already seen a video with the background of the game with his participation. And now he’s back in a spectacular cinematic featuring the new Taego card.
Taego is a new 8×8 location with an abundance of different areas, landscapes, cities, and unique attractions. On this map, players have two unique opportunities not to leave the game after death at once: the Comeback BR ​​function and the Self AED item.
The Taego map with an accompanying major update will appear in the PC version of the game on July 7th. Console owners will have to wait a little longer, until July 15th. All the details and innovations are described on the official website.

