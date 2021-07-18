” Don’t Go Yet ” is the title of camila Cabello’s new single

Camila Cabello is on the verge of releasing her first single, after the era represented by the album Romance. Confirming the rumors spread in the last few hours, the Grammy-nominated artist has officially announced that Don’t Go Yet will be released on Friday, July 23. In addition to confirming the title and date, he shared the cover of the new single.

DON’T GO YET. 7.23. presave it now if you like. 🥵https://t.co/BL8NSLbY3E pic.twitter.com/Fl2D32trE8 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 16, 2021

To anticipate the upcoming release of the song, Camila had previously shared a series of photos with the caption “Bienvenidos a la familia. 7/23.”

In terms of official singles releases, the singer ended the era of the previous album with radio success My Oh My (featuring DaBaby).

Clues about the return of Camila Cabello

Wednesday, Camila Cabello’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes released a new track: a remix of the Spanish song KESI by Colombian star Camilo. At the same time, however, it seemed that Camila was also planning to release something of her own.

A few days earlier, the senorita star had published, in fact, a photo with only one side of her face, which showed her with a golden earring, her cheek illuminated by blud, a winged eyeliner and with her hair gathered in a ponytail. Camila titled the image, “listos?” which in Spanish means “ready?”.

The other images in the series were, instead, shots with a palette of brightly colored eyeshadows, Camila’s closed eye with her eyelid made up with a blue eyeshadow and the artist’s hand, with each nail painted in a different color, resting on a palette of eye shadows. According to Billboard, this is With Love Artistry Palette’s Morphe.

So what did Camila Cabello mean with these photos? Hits Daily Double reported that next Friday the singer would release a new single called Don’t Go Yet, described as a “big, red-hot Latin piece”. The news is therefore confirmed.