Dream Curves! Ana Cheri on Video From the Gym

Ana Cheri showed off her charms in two flirty videos, in this content she is showing off the result of the gym

The American model and businesswoman Ana Cheri conquered her fans again thanks to the new content she published in her stories, in them she wore her charms by lowering her pants a little.

A few hours ago, Ana Cheri, a recognized celebrity of social networks, always tends to look the most flirtatious in her content, however, it has been her stories that have caused the greatest stir.

These Instagram stories tend to be a bit more risque than normal since these are usually deleted after 24 hours of being published on your account, this applies to everything.

In the first video he shared, he appears showing his abdomen and tiny waist while lowering his pants a bit without showing anything else.

Cheri also shared a second video where she appears from the back wearing her back charms moving her hips a little to show it off, thanks to the camera’s perspective they appear in a flirty close-up.

All the outfit that the model and also a businesswoman is wearing is part of her Cheri Fit collection, which she has been promoting for a few weeks on her social networks.