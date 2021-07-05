Games

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Receives First Major Patch

The co-op action RPG Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance was released last week, but received mixed reviews from critics and casual players alike.
Gamers complained about balance problems, especially during single-player games, the lack of the ability to play as the same characters in co-op, and the ability to reassign control keys, bugs, and much more.
Now developers from the studio Tuque Games have released the first major patch for the game, but its description was laconic. The authors noted that they improved the interface and camera performance, reduced network latency, and fixed teleportation attacks of enemies.
The developers also made balance changes, fixed a bug where progress would be blocked if the player respawned after a boss dies, and improved “tethering”, a mechanic that keeps enemies in a certain area when the player runs away from them.
Finally, the voice chat now remains enabled after returning to Kelvin’s Cairn.

