Games

Dusk Diver to Release Sequel to Anime Action Movie Dusk Diver 2

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

During the developer conference, Taipei Game Developers Forum Publishing Justdan International and Studio Wanin Games announced Dusk Diver 2, the sequel role fighter Dusk Diver. But so far, almost nothing has been said about the game itself, limiting itself to a teaser.

In Dusk Diver, our main character was Yang Yumo, an ordinary high school student from Taiwan who loved to walk around the Ximending entertainment district. And her special powers made it possible to protect the area from the invasion of monsters in a parallel reality.

In Dusk Diver 2 we will see the continuation of Yang Yumo’s story. The girl grew up and went to college, and now more adult entertainment and, possibly, new territories for protection await her.

Loading...
Advertisements

The game is out this winter for PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

410
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
318
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
312
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
296
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
278
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
272
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
255
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
240
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
219
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
204
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top