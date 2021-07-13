Dusk Diver to Release Sequel to Anime Action Movie Dusk Diver 2

During the developer conference, Taipei Game Developers Forum Publishing Justdan International and Studio Wanin Games announced Dusk Diver 2, the sequel role fighter Dusk Diver. But so far, almost nothing has been said about the game itself, limiting itself to a teaser.

In Dusk Diver, our main character was Yang Yumo, an ordinary high school student from Taiwan who loved to walk around the Ximending entertainment district. And her special powers made it possible to protect the area from the invasion of monsters in a parallel reality.

In Dusk Diver 2 we will see the continuation of Yang Yumo’s story. The girl grew up and went to college, and now more adult entertainment and, possibly, new territories for protection await her.

The game is out this winter for PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.