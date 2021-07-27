E. Jenner Association, retired volunteer doctors ready to administer the vaccine

“We are a group of friends, retired doctors and freelancers, who have decided to bring to the attention of the island’s public opinion the thought of those who have been many years at the forefront of the island’s health care.

For this reason, driven by a single intent to be useful to our fellow countrymen, we have joined an association dedicated to Edward Jenner, father of the first vaccine (Anti Smallpox), says Dr. Giorgio Bruno Lau, coordinator of the Group. For some time now “we have been trying to volunteer, our skills and our experience to help out for vaccinations against Covid 19 as many Sardinian citizens as possible, obviously following the national and regional directives. Until a few days ago nothing had moved until we asked for a meeting with the Extraordinary Commissioner of Ares-Ats Massimo Temussi”.

Lacu explains that “we were promptly summoned and, in the presence of the health and administrative leaders of the Company convened for this purpose by the Extraordinary Commissioner, we expressed our willingness to vaccinate citizens in all the countries of Sardinia asking in return exclusively for insurance for civil liability”. “A few days later – continues the coordinator of the Group Edward Jenner – a call for volunteer doctors was published according to our requests. We have all submitted the application to be included in the list of vaccinating doctors and now we are waiting, we must respect the necessary times dictated by the rules of the Public Administration, to start this activity and help eradicate the viral infection.

For this we thank Massimo Temussi for the attention shown and for the speed and pragmatism with which he made sure to have additional doctors beyond those on duty available to go to all countries of Sardinia to vaccinate citizens “. “It is not true – concludes Dr. Lacu – that there is a lack of vaccinating doctors and it is not necessary that they rain from other parts of the Peninsula like manna from heaven. We are able with our own strength and with the collaboration of enlightened people to complete this worthy work in the shortest possible time”.